Man who built his own broadband now getting $2.6 million from government

A US man who built his own fiber broadband to avoid paying hefty bills has now been handed $2.6 million from the government to expand it. Jared Mauch, from Michigan, was forced to make the drastic move of building his own fiber-to-the-home internet service provider after Comcast told him he would have to cough up $50,000 to for the company extend its cable network to his home, reports Ars Technica.

This happened around five years ago, when AT&T offered an internet speed of only 1.5Mbps at Mauch’s Michigan house in a rural neighbourhood. Mauch was not willing to pay the exorbitant fee that Comcast expected, and equally unwilling was he to put up with slow internet speed - so he decided to solve the problem by building his own broadband.

“If they [Comcast] had priced it at $10,000, I would have written them a cheque,” he told Ars Technica.

“It was so high at $50,000 that it made me consider if this is worthwhile. Why would I pay them to expand their network if I get nothing back out of it.

Mauch’s experience as a network architect at Akamai gave him the knowledge he needed to start his own company, Washtenaw Fiber Properties, and build his own broadband. He constructed an ISP (Internet Service Provider) on his own land which is now providing service to around 70 customers besides Mauch himself.

The US government recently allocated Washtenaw County $71 million, out of which the county gave a portion to Mauch to extend his network.

Under the contract, Mauch broadband is supposed to provide service to an estimated 417 addresses – although he says his network is capable of reaching 596 potential customers.

He will have to provide 100Mbps symmetrical Internet with unlimited data for $55 a month and 1Gbps with unlimited data for $79 a month. He has already made upgrades to his equipment and operations, also hiring more staff.

Speaking about how life has changed for him since he started his own broadband, Mauch said: "I'm definitely a lot more well-known by all my neighbors... I'm saved in people's cell phones as 'fiber cable guy.

"The world around me has gotten a lot smaller, I've gotten to know a lot more people."