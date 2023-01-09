Man tries to rob US restaurant with plastic gun, customer shoots him nine times

A thief who was robbing people with a fake gun in a restaurant in United States’ Texas was shot dead by a customer last week.

The incident happened Ranchito Taqueira, a Mexican restaurant in Houston, around 11:30 pm on Thursday. CCTV footage shared on Twitter shows a masked man pointing a gun at customers, many of whom were seen crouching under tables, asking for money. He went around tables and as he was leaving the premises, a customer – seen fidgeting around in the video – shot him from behind.

The thief immediately falls to the ground even as the man continues shooting him eight more times amid horrified screams from the people in the restaurant.

After the eighth bullet, the customer goes near the presumably dead assailant to pick up his gun and shoots his ninth on his head. The gun the man was carrying was a fake, plastic one.

The customer then seems to be reassuring everyone in the restaurant that it was alright now after the thief was gunned down. People were seen slowly getting up; one was seen running out.

Warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

The customer who shot the robber collected the stolen money and returned it to the others and left the scene before the police arrived. No one else was injured in the incident.

The Houston Police Department has not charged the customer and is yet to identify him but released surveillance photos of him and his vehicle. Police want to ascertain whether he was scared for his life because it is essential for a self-defence claim under the law. The expert also said that it does not matter if the suspect had a plastic gun but if he was feeling threatened.