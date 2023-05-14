Man swallows 7 gold biscuits to avoid custom officials, arrested

As per Mirror Now, Ali admitted to swallowing seven gold pieces that were wrapped in a plastic foil and was later taken to a local hospital in the city.(Representational Photo).

A man was arrested at Mumbai airport after gold was recovered from his stomach as tried to escape custom officials. The man, identified as 30-year-old Intizar Ali, was booked by officials for smuggling seven gold biscuits while traveling to Mumbai from Dubai.

As per Mirror Now, Ali admitted to swallowing seven gold pieces that were wrapped in a plastic foil and was later taken to a local hospital in the city. An X-ray scan confirmed his confession.

The doctors recovered near 240g of gold from Ali's stomach and he was then put on a high-fibre diet to excrete the biscuits. He was charged with the provision of the Customs Act while further investigation was underway.

This is not the first instance where gold has been found in the stomach of a human being.

In 2021, A thief was arrested in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka for reportedly swallowing gold ornaments. As per the police, the ornaments were stolen from a jewelry shop and X-ray scans revealed that gold worth 35g were found in his stomach.

400g of gold was once found in the stomach of 63-year-old Delhi-based businessman in 2014 after doctors performed a surgical procedure on him after he came to a hospital in the national capital, complaining of vomiting and constipation.

The gold was later confiscated by custom officials and the man was investigated by authorities.

