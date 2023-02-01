Man sues woman for $3 million because she wanted to be ‘just friends’

Furious at being ‘friend-zoned’, a man in Singapore has sued his love interest for not reciprocating his feelings. According to a report in The Strait Times, K Kawshigan is seeking $3 million from Nora Tan for causing “trauma, depression and impacts” to his life.

Kawshigan took a romantic interest in Tan, whom he met in 2016, but his feelings were not reciprocated. He initially wanted to sue her for emotional trauma but decided to put off taking legal action after Nora Tan agreed to attend counselling sessions with him. This happened in September 2020.

Tan tried reasoning with Kawshigan and told him that she felt “genuine discomfort”. Kawshigan responded by saying she could either comply with his demands to take their relationship further or suffer “irrevocable” damage to her personal and professional life.

Over one and a half years and several counselling sessions later, Kawshigan still could not accept that Tan did not want a romantic relationship with him. Instead, the woman said she wanted to limit contact with Kawshigan and decided to end the counselling session as she felt they had become futile.

She said that she wanted to stop communication with Kawshigan as he could not respect her personal boundaries. Kawshigan responded by filing two lawsuits against her. He claimed that Tan's rejection damaged her "stellar reputation" and caused him trauma. He also said the rejection negatively impacted his role as an "active high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day."

Moneycontrol News