Man sues Facebook, gets Rs 41 lakh compensation for locking him out of his account

A court ordered Facebook to pay $50,000 to the aggrieved man. (Representational)

A man from Georgia, US, has emerged victorious in a legal battle against Facebook, with the tech giant being ordered to pay him $50,000 (Rs 40.94 lakh) after denying him access to his account. According to a report, Jason Crawford filed a lawsuit against Facebook when his account was terminated without a valid reason and the company refused to cooperate with him to resolve the issue.

Crawford expressed his frustration with Facebook, telling Fox News, "I just think it's bad business practice. It's a crappy way to treat people. At least tell me what I did wrong."

He described his futile attempts to communicate with Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, which oversees Instagram and WhatsApp as well. His pleas fell on deaf ears, leaving him with no other option but to file a lawsuit, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta.

According to the news outlet, Crawford had previously received a violation on the platform due to political comments he made. However, this time, his entire Facebook account was completely restricted without explanation.

"I woke up one Sunday morning. I tapped on my Facebook icon, and I was locked out," he recalled. The platform provided a brief and cryptic message stating that he had violated their standards on child sexual exploitation.

One of the most challenging aspects of his ordeal, he said, was the inability to connect with a real person for assistance. Crawford discovered that the only way to appeal a decision was through his own profile, which was now inaccessible.

He described the frustration of being caught in a never-ending loop, comparing it to "a dog chasing its tail." Left with no alternative, he took the legal route.

Crawford, who happens to be a lawyer himself, filed a complaint against Facebook in August 2022, accusing the company of negligence and denying him access based on a violation that never occurred.

"I had, I don't even know how you quantify it, pictures, videos, posts that come up as memories that I like to look at from time to time. You know, all that kind of stuff that I wasn't willing to let a bunch of bullies take away from me for no reason," Crawford expressed.

Despite the lawsuit, there was no response from Facebook's legal team. However, when a judge ordered Meta to pay Crawford $50,000 as a result of their non-response, the tech company finally reached out to him. "I felt a little bit vindicated, and they activated my account again," Crawford shared.

He emphasised that his motivation for taking legal action was not the monetary compensation but rather to hold Facebook accountable for their lack of transparency and failure to provide answers.

Nevertheless, the battle is far from over. Crawford alleges that Facebook is not cooperating with the court's judgment and has not paid a dime.

"Every step of the way Facebook is choosing not to do the right thing," he told Fox News. "It feels like a poke in the eye, and it feels like they're continuing to poke in the eye. Poke the local court system in the eye. Poke me in the eye. Poke other users in the eye, and it's time that they at least respect our legal system."

Facebook has not yet commented on the matter.