Man spends Rs 6.5 lakh to try and look like singer Ricky Martin

A man in Argentina underwent 30 surgeries and spent Rs 6.5 lakh in a bid to look like singer Ricky Martin. The man, identified as Francisco Mariano Javier Ibanez, had wanted to look like the iconic Puerto Rico singer for a long time and was told by someone earlier that he resembled the singer slightly.

He later realised that he did look like the singer to a certain extent and then decided to look like him. He had a photo of Martin and opted to undergo surgery.

Ibanez admitted that he felt incredible when the public on the street asked him for a selfie but did admit that he had developed an addiction for surgeries.

"I believe that addiction develops and worsens at some point in your life," he added.

Ibanez added that he disliked looking like someone else and admitted it was a stupid on his part to have taken such a decision.

Ibanez said that it had been seven years and he was still adjusting to his new body. Ibanez also admitted he had been facing health issues and to try and cure himself was undergoing more surgeries.

Ibanez admitted that he had no feelings in multiple organs such as face, nose and chin.

