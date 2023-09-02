Man slams Disneyland after paying Rs 99,268 for tickets: 'I'm almost embarrassed'

The man adviced others to not come to Disneyland and called it the "biggest money printing machine on Earth."

A Canadian man criticised Disneyland for the cost of the tickets at the theme park. In a video released on TikTok, Mario Zelaya, who had taken his wife and two boys to Disneyland Paris, spoke about how expensive the tickets were in different Disneylands across the world. Since he was Canadian, he had to shell out Rs 99,268 ($1200) on the tickets.

"Just the tickets alone, that's Rs 98,253 (1,100 euros), for Americans, Rs 99,268 ($1,200), for Canadians," the man said in the video.

Zelaya had earlier brought the standard ticket that was Rs 9,926 ($120) per person but later upgraded to an extra 14,311 ($173) offer to avail the premier passes that would permit guests to join the fast lane every ride.

"It’s crazy how overflowing Disney is. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, Orlando, or California, it’s like this all the time," the man added in the video and showed the long queue of people standing to get their passes.

The man adviced others not to come to Disneyland and called it the "biggest money printing machine on Earth."

Zelaya's video saw many comments, some of whom recalled their own experiences at Disneyland.

"My family went once and that was enough for us. It cost us about $5,000 for a family of five and it wasn’t worth it," one user wrote.

"Such a rip off now. I wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of my money now. Glad I went in the early 90s when it was affordable," another user wrote.

