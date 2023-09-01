Man shares how his 'close friend' with a kid decided to pursue higher studies

The man's post saw several comments from users, many of whom shared their own experiences of studying at an advanced age. (Representational Photo).

In a normal life cycle of any human being, undergraduate and post-graduate studies forms a large chunk of his/her early part of life. However, in some cases, folks show an interest in wanting to pursue higher studies at a later stage in their life.

A man recently shared a close friend of his decided to pursue higher studies in his 30s after the person was married and had a with a kid, less than the age of one. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the man shared a screenshot of how the friend had a secured a seat for a post graduate program in a college in Mumbai.

"A close friend has decided to go back to college in his mid 30s. Has a job and a kid under 1. Hats off to people who can pull stuff off like this," the man captioned the post, with a screenshot.

"Dear Participant, We are extremely pleased to share that you have cleared the selection process for the Post Graduate Management Program (PGEMP) at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai and your nomination to the program has been accepted," the screenshot read.

The man's post saw several comments from users, many of whom shared their own experiences of studying at an advanced age. Few others praised the man's friend for taking such a step after getting married and becoming a father.

"I briefly worked as a research assistant at HLS, in my batch the youngest person was 16 years old and the oldest one was in his late 40s. My experience wouldn’t be the same without these folks, always grateful," one user wrote.

"Husband has been there and done that. IIM-C in 2010-11. Mr and kiddo accompanied him. And what a journey it has been. In fact their convocation was on the same evening when India won the world cup! And entire campus was celebrating," another user wrote.