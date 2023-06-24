Man sets Guinness World Record by covering all Delhi Metro stations. The time taken was...

Shashank Manu started the attempt at 5 am on the blue line and completed the feat at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, which is on the green line of the Delhi metro.(Representational Photo).

A man got his name into the Guinness World Records after covering a total of 286 stations of the Delhi Metro in a time of 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds.

The man, identified as Shashank Manu who works as a freelance researcher and likes traveling in the Delhi Metro, completed the feat in April 2021. Manu started the attempt at 5 am on the blue line and completed the feat at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, which is on the green line of the Delhi metro.

He received his certificate from Guinness World Records in April 2023 due to a misunderstanding which led to the record being awarded to another person named Prafull Singh.

However, Singh completing the journey in 16 hours and 2 minutes in August 2021, thereby taking more time than Manu. In April that year, he completed the entire journey in 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds.

Manu told The Indian Express that the idea to cover all the metro stations in the national capital came in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and he attempted it when metro services resumed after the first lockdown.

In his journey, Manu took photos at every metro station, asked the public to sign a receipt and had "independent witnesses" by his side right through the journey.

Also, to authenticate the record, he recorded an uncut video of the whole attempt and kept a track of the starting and closing time of the train coach's doors at every station. Manu used a one-day tourist card, which offers unlimited rides for a day.

