Man seen resting on top of a moving Swift car in Noida. Video

The man was seen lying on top of a Swift car in Noida. (Representational Photo).

There has been a surge in the number of dangerous stunts and actions performed on top of cars in 2023 in India. In yet another such incident, a man was seen lying on top of a moving "Maruti Suzuki Swift" car in Noida recently, the video of which was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, the man could be seen wearing an orange coloured shirt and resting on top of the white-coloured car- with a Delhi number plate- which is seen moving though the traffic in the city.



Few users on the social media platform commented on the video, citing irresponsible behavior on the part of the man.

"The culture noveau riche show is pathetic. Our laws have become impotent due to constant political interference," one user wrote.

"To seek attention, people go to any extent," another user wrote.

The local police caught hold of the car and fined the driver Rs 26,000 for his involvement in the incident.



This is only the first of many incidents in which a person has been seen on top of a car in and around the national capital and NCR.

In July, two men were seen on top of a moving car in Ghaziabad and were later arrested by the local police. The men as well as one other person were later fined Rs 10,000 and arrested.

