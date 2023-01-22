Man arrested for impersonating UAE royal staff, leaving over Rs 23 lakh in unpaid hotel bills

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who allegedly scammed The Leela Palace hotel by posing as a staff of a UAE royal family member and stayed there for over three months raking up more than Rs 23 lakh in unpaid bills. Mahamed Sharif was arrested on January 19 from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, news agency ANI reported.

Sharif had stayed at the hotel in the heart of Delhi from August 1 to November 20 and left without informing anyone, an Indian Express report stated citing the police. He also allegedly stole silverware and other items from his room, the police said.

The man told the hotel that he worked for Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi. He also showed the hotel staff fake identify proofs while checking in.

While Sharif’s total bill at The Leela Palace was around Rs35 lakh, he paid them Rs 11.5 lakh before leaving the hotel.

“We are checking if he has done this before. He paid part of the bill in August-September last year and later gave the hotel a cheque of Rs 20 lakh. The cheque was submitted in November and it was found that it bounced due to insufficient funds,” the Indian Express reported quoting a senior police officer as saying.

The hotel officials believe that Sharif had pre-planned this and told them that he intended to make the remaining payment on November 22. But, two days before that, he went missing.

Moneycontrol News

