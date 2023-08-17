Man says his boss screamed at him for charging phone at work. Viral post

The employee said that the person, who yelled at the employee for charging the phone at work, was leaving the organisation soon.(Representational Photo).

Workplaces can witness many different types of incidents with reporting managers posting several dos and don'ts that could annoy employees working in the organisation.

In a recent incident, an employee shared that the person's boss got angry and screamed after the employee kept the phone for charging at work. In a Reddit post, the employee revealed to have not forgotten to charge the phone at night, adding that the person was a deskie.

"My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I'm stealing the company's electricity for personal use. What do you guys think? I'm not on my phone all day or anything I just sometimes forget to charge it at night before I go to bed. It's a desk job," he wrote in the post.

However, the employee clarified in the post that the reporting manager had been asked to leave at the end of the month, which might have been the reason for the outburst.

"Update. Just found out today through an announcement to the team that our boss who made this comment to me is being let go at the end of the month. Probably why he was lashing out," he added.

The post, which has gone viral, saw many comments some of whom questioned the boss for his behavior towards the employee.

"Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that's stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water," one user wrote.

"There are really no words. If a boss said that to me, I might ask him if the company is struggling financially," another user wrote.

