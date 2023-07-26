Man says he found 10 cockroaches in sealed bottle of honey, shares revolting pic

A Reddit user claims he found insects in his jar of honey (Image credit: Darkknighttt-1/Reddit)

An Indian Reddit user claims to have found at least 10 cockroaches in a sealed bottle of honey. The Reddit user shared a picture of the product which shows insects floating at the top of the honey jar.

He said that finding cockroaches in a sealed bottle of honey from a leading brand indicated problems in their manufacturing setup. He also alleged that he had reached out to the brand’s customer care but did not receive a proper response from them.

“How to resolve this so that these companies do not take common consumers for a ride?” the user asked fellow Redditors as he shared a picture of the ‘adulterated’ honey on the ‘United States of India’ community.

His post has been upvoted more than 200 times on Reddit, where several users advised him to register a formal complaint with concerned authorities.

“This is a serious hygiene problem, you can write to FSSAI (tag them on twitter with these images) or lodge a complaint on their website. Pretty sure things like consumer courts would also be helpful,” wrote one commenter.

“Seek legal recourse,” another advised.

“As a Food Industry Professional ... Write an agressive email with photos, Batch Number and location of purchase also mention to put this up on LinkedIn...” a third Reddit user said.

Meanwhile, several other users labelled the picture 'disgusting' and 'revolting' as they slammed the brand for shipping sub-standard products.