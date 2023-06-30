Man saves his cow from horrifying lioness attack in Gujarat. Watch video

In the clip, a cow can be seen trapped in the death grip of the lioness. (Image: screengrab from video @VivekKotdiya/Twitter)

A video of a man saving his cow from a horrifying lioness attack has surfaced online. The clip was shared by Vivek Katodiya, corporator of Keshod in Gujarat's Junagadh. According to him, the incident took place in the Gir Somnath district.

The video was shared by Vivek on Twitter. In the clip, a cow can be seen trapped in the terrifying grip of a lioness. The cow was trying its best to free itself from the lioness’ mouth but all efforts were rendered futile. The lioness was able to drag the cow to the side of the road but was spotted by the cow’s owner.



The man named started walking towards the animals with his hand raised. However, the lioness was unfazed. The man then had to pick up a brick to scare the lioness away. The trick worked and the lioness can be seen running away from the spot.

As per Vivek, the incident happened at Alidar village in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.