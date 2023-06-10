English
    Man runs for his life after getting chased by elephant. Video

    The incident took place in Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala and the video was posted on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    Man Elephant

    The man running away as the elephant chases him. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@christophercso).

    Humans and animals have always shared a conflicting and contrasting relationship with some adoring them while others trying to play around with their lives.

    In a recent instance of the latter, a man was seeing trying to disturb an elephant at the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala and ran for his life after getting chased by the elephant.

    As per a report published in Kerala Kumudi, authorities in the local forest department took immediate action against him and he was later detained and fined Rs 4000 on him.


    A video shared on Twitter stated that he was trying to take a photo with the elephant but instead ran away after the animal started chasing him.


    This is one of the few recent instances when a human being has tried to disturb an animal's life.

    In May, a video released on Twitter showed a man in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to prevent an elephant from walking on to the road.

    A report in The Hindustan Times stated that the man was identified as Murugesan from Pennakarat and he was arrested and fined Rs 10,000. The report also stated that a single male elephant had been walking along the road near Okanekal for a few days.

    Also read: Assam man whips wild elephants with cane, arrested after narrow escape

    first published: Jun 10, 2023 10:50 am