Man runs for his life after getting chased by elephant. Video

The man running away as the elephant chases him. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@christophercso).

Humans and animals have always shared a conflicting and contrasting relationship with some adoring them while others trying to play around with their lives.

In a recent instance of the latter, a man was seeing trying to disturb an elephant at the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala and ran for his life after getting chased by the elephant.

As per a report published in Kerala Kumudi, authorities in the local forest department took immediate action against him and he was later detained and fined Rs 4000 on him.

A video shared on Twitter stated that he was trying to take a photo with the elephant but instead ran away after the animal started chasing him.

This is one of the few recent instances when a human being has tried to disturb an animal's life.

In May, a video released on Twitter showed a man in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to prevent an elephant from walking on to the road.

A report in The Hindustan Times stated that the man was identified as Murugesan from Pennakarat and he was arrested and fined Rs 10,000. The report also stated that a single male elephant had been walking along the road near Okanekal for a few days.

