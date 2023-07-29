Man reunites with mother after 35 years during flood rescue work

The man-identified as 37-year-old Jagjit Singh, who was working as a volunteer in flood rescue operations in a village in Patiala in Punjab. (Representational Photo).

A man found and reunited with his mother after more than 35 years during flood relief operations. The man-identified as 37-year-old Jagjit Singh, who was working as a volunteer in flood rescue operations in a village in Patiala in Punjab- found his mother on July 20, a Times of India report said.

The man was six months old when his father died. The mother-identified as Harjit Kaur- remarried and Singh's paternal grandparents took him away. Growing up, he was told that his parents had died in an accident. Many years later, his aunt helped him reunite with his mother.

"While I was in the rescue relief operations in Patiala, one of my aunts (bua) told me that my nani's (maternal grandmother) house was also in Patiala. She vaguely revealed that it was Boharpur village where my maternal grandparents might be living," Singh said.

"I started asking her questions. She became suspicious initially but after she revealed that my mother Harjit had a son from her first marriage, I broke down. I said I was the unlucky son, one who could not see his mother for over three decades," he added.

Singh, who is married and has a 14-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, found out only five years ago that his mother was alive.

"Looking at some childhood pictures, I found one with a woman, not knowing she was my mother. I used to ask my grandfather and he would tell me that my parents had died in a car accident. My grandfather was a retired police officer and shifted from Haryana to Qadian in Punjab two decades ago.

"But I had no more information as my grandfather and all my relatives including my taya (uncle) and tayi (aunt), who knew about my parents had passed away," he said.

Singh, who works as a devotional singer at a gurudwara, lost his paternal grandfather, who played a role in his upbringing, in 2014.