Man resumes work as firefighter, 6 years after his left hand was 'crushed'

The firefighter spent weeks modifying his service gloves and converting it into a mitten for his hand and put them to test at training. Subsequently, he cleared the tests and resumed his role. (Representational Photo).

A firefighter in the United Kingdom returned to service, years after his left hand was crushed in a factory machine.

The firefighter, who was identified as Anthony Seward, lost his left hand in 2017 when he was 21-years-old. Six years later, he resumed his role as an on-call firefighter after several surgeries saved the grip strength in his bruised hand.

As per a report in The Mirror, the surgeons had to sew his hands within his stomach to make a "pocket" which helped the injured hand to stay functional for three weeks.

"My hand was crushed and I lost all of my grip strength and dexterity. It was quite a serious degloving injury," he said.

Post the incident, surgeons had to amputate the tips of four of Seward's fingers which left him devastated. The doctors, however, managed to save the rest of his hand by storing his bruised hand in his abdomen.

Following four surgeries, Seward studied strength and conditioning at the University of Birmingham to drift his focus towards sports. It was during the course that he realised that it was possible for him to meet the minimum strength required to rejoin the fire service.

"I suddenly realised that it might be possible to go back. I had been able to do deadlifts and pull-ups, but grip strength was one of the last real physical barriers. Passing the test gave me a green light, so I just thought, ‘this may be physically possible’," Seward said.

The man spent weeks modifying his service gloves and converting it into a mitten for his hand and put them to test at training. Subsequently, he cleared the tests and resumed his role.