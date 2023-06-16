Man refuses to give his seat to pregnant woman, gets support from internet

The pregnant woman requested twice for the seat, but was refused the seat on both those occasions. (Representational Photo).

A man sparked a debate after he declined to offer a seat to a pregnant woman, a report in The Independent stated.

A Reddit post said that the man took his own camping chair to queue for his nephews high school graduation since he was unwilling to stand for 40 minutes.

Later, a pregnant woman joined the same queue and "politely" asked the man if he could sit on the chair since "she was going to have trouble standing the whole time."

The man, however, declined to give up his chair and said he wanted the chair more since he faced issues standing because he had back and knee problems.

"My nephews both graduated from high school this morning and I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance. I brought my folding camping chair and my headphones to listen to my show," the man wrote in the post.

The pregnant woman requested the man for a second time but he declined again. Following the second rejection, the woman "got a little mad at me and said that she was going to be struggling the whole time and asked her partner to tell me."

The woman's husband intervened and made the same request, but still received a negative response from the man.

"At this point, the husband directly called me an a**hole but left me alone," he wrote.

The post received several replies, many of whom supported the man for not giving his seat.

"There's no way that I could have stood that long when I was heavily pregnant. But, I knew my limitations and would have planned ahead and not expected a stranger to give up his seat," a user wrote.

"You refused to give up the chair you brought because you needed it due to your own health conditions. I do feel for the woman, but she and her partner should have brought their own chairs and not assumed they were entitled to yours," a second user wrote.

"If you are pregnant and going to wait for over half an hour, come prepared and don't expect strangers with possible problems of their own to give up their seats," a third user wrote.

Also read: Vaccinated pregnant women pass high level of antibodies to babies: Study