Man pays bill at Mumbai’s Taj hotel with coins. Watch staff’s reaction

An Instagram content creator paid his bill at the opulent Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in coins, leaving other diners and a staff member surprised.

Siddhesh Lokare said he did a social experiment to convey people should be their authentic selves and not be dictated by "layers of decorum". A video of his experiment has collected nearly 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram.

The video began with Lokare suiting up to enter the hotel's on-site restaurant. He walked in carrying a backpack, took his seat and began looking at the menu, commenting on the high prices.

Lokare ordered himself a pizza and a mocktail. After finishing the meal, it was time to pay the bill and he took out plastic bags full of coins.

Then, he began counting the coins on his table, drawing curious looks from people in the restaurant. A staff member came to collect his bill. He looked surprised for a minute but accepted the coins, along with a few notes, and walked away laughing.

JPMorgan and other companies curbing ChatGPT use: ‘Our core values…’ The video then cut to Lokare walking out of the restaurant, carrying his leftover pizza. "Own yourself for who you are and not how the situation or people expect you to be," he said at the end of the clip. "It is the transaction that matters, whether you do it in dollars or coins." His content drew mixed reactions online. "You actually helped them by giving chillar coins," an Instagram user, who said he has worked with hotels like ITC, wrote. "We run out of change so fast during the operation. And we don't care how our customers pay. What we care about is if our customers are satisfied or not." "This makes me so happy," another user said. Some users wrote that Lokare caused inconvenience to the hotel staff. "How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins," one user said. "I hope you apologized for it." "Owning yourself doesn’t mean spreading inconvenience to others," another wrote. "It is easier to pay in notes. What kind of moral is this?" a third user commented.