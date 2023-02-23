 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man pays bill at Mumbai’s Taj hotel with coins. Watch staff’s reaction

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

An Instagram creator did a social experiment at the upscale Mumbai locale. See reactions to it.

(Image credit: @sidiously/Instagram)

An Instagram content creator paid his bill at the opulent Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in coins, leaving other diners and a staff member surprised.

Siddhesh Lokare said he did a social experiment to convey people should be their authentic selves and not be dictated by "layers of decorum". A video of his experiment has collected nearly 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram.

The video began with Lokare suiting up to enter the hotel's on-site restaurant. He walked in carrying a backpack, took his seat and began looking at the menu, commenting on the high prices.

Lokare ordered himself a pizza and a mocktail. After finishing the meal, it was time to pay the bill and he took out plastic bags full of coins.