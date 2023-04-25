 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man paid Rs 17 lakh for dream cruise. It left without him

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

A British man was left stranded in the Philippines after his cruise ship left the country without him. Christopher Chapel spent £17,500 (Rs 17 lakh approximately) for what he assumed would be an unforgettable, around-the-world cruise. It did turn out to be an unforgettable experience for the 72-year-old, but for completely different reasons.

According to a report in Ladbible, Chapel was halfway through the cruise when he began to feel sick and nauseated. He paid a visit to the cruise ship’s doctor who told him to undergo some tests if he wanted to continue on board.

Chapel disembarked at the Philippines and got himself tested. He was relieved to find that his symptoms indicated nothing more than a heatstroke, but by the time he returned to port, the ship had left without him.

Chapel and his niece contacted the cruise organisers and trip insurers who said his condition was marked critical, which is why he could not be allowed to return. He was also deemed unfit to fly to Manila.