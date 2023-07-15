Man orders camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon. This is what he got instead

Meher had ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon on July 5. (Image: @arunkmeher/Twitter)

Technology has made all things easy and now almost everything can be bought or availed on the click of a button. However, not all the time customers get what they are satisfied with.

We have seen several examples of people ordering high-end gadgets and getting bars of soap or totally different products instead. Case in point when a woman ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 and got a ‘FitLife’ instead.

Now, in another instance of the same, a man ordered camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon and got quinoa seeds instead. Yes, that happened. Arun Kumar Mehr shared his ordeal on Twitter and posted two pictures of the same as well.

Actually, Mehr had ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon on July 5. It was delivered the next day but instead of the lens, he found a packet of quinoa seeds inside the box. “Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap,” he tweeted.

“@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money,” Mehr continued in a separate tweet.

Twitter users headed to the comments section to share their experiences.

“@Flipkart is best. I bought my laptop and mobile from @Flipkart and they are facilitating open box delivery. The delivery boy opened the box in front of me and made sure everything was all right and in intact condition. I never faced any problem in its services,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn't even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine.”