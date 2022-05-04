Man marries 3 women after living-in with them for 15 years, fathering 6 kids

A former sarpanch of a Madhya Pradesh village, who was in a live-in relationship for 15 years with three women, recently got married to all of them at the same ceremony.

Samarth Maurya told news agency ANI that he had fallen in love with the women -- Naanbai, Mela and Sakri -- in different stages of his life and had eloped with them 15 years ago.

The 42-year-old has also fathered six children with his partners. But he decided to get married to them on April 30 because he was not allowed to social functions of his tribal community.

"As per our tradition, we are not allowed to participate in social functions till we get married. I was not allowed to enter any function earlier," said Maurya, a resident of Nanpur in Alirajpur district.

"I wasn't well off when all three live-in relationships began, so I couldn't convert them into proper wedlock despite having kids from the three relationships. But now we're in a position to turn the live-in relationships into marriages," he told The New Indian Express.

He had sent invitation cards with names of the three brides and a large number of people had up to witness the wedding.

Maurya also told PTI he was engaged to his first partner in 2003 and his two other partners have also been living with him over the past 15 years.

According to the villagers, the tribal ceremony continued for three days.

The legitimacy of the marriage, however, has been questioned. Alirajpur district collector Raghwendra Singh told The Times of India, “Presently, I can’t comment if marrying more than one woman in a tribal community is illegitimate but tribes have their own customs and rituals and we respect it."

(With inputs from agencies)