Man loses hearing after kissing girlfriend for 10 minutes

A Chinese man ruptured his eardrum while kissing his girlfriend (Representational image)

A passionate kiss proved costly for a Chinese man who ruptured his eardrum and suffered loss of hearing after locking lips with his girlfriend for 10 minutes.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, the man and his girlfriend were kissing on Chinese Valentine’s Day (August 22) when he heard a strange bubbling sound and felt a sharp stab of pain in his ear. The couple was on a date at West Lake in China’s eastern Zhejiang province when the mishap occurred and the man realised he was unable to hear properly.

The man and his girlfriend immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors discovered that his eardrum was perforated. He was told it would take him two months to make a complete recovery and prescribed antibiotics by doctors.

Doctors say that passionate kissing can create a strong suction that pulls on the eardrum. The rapid change in air pressure, combined with heavy breathing, can cause a puncture.

And this is not the first time such a thing has happened. In 2008, a 20-something girl from Zhuhai, China, went to hospital completely deaf in her left ear after her boyfriend ruptured her eardrum during a passionate kiss, said a Reuters report quoting China Daily. More recently, the same thing happened with a couple in Guangdong province in July.