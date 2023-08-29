Man knocks out train passenger for sleeping on his shoulder, brawl follows. Video

The fight happened inside a subway in New York City. (Representational)

A morning commute on a Queens subway in New York escalated into a violent brawl after a man resorted to aggression to deal with a fellow rider who had fallen asleep on his shoulder. The altercation was captured on camera and has since gone viral as the accused knocks his fellow passenger unconscious by hitting him repeatedly.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 am, when the subway car was far from crowded, yet tempers flared as the irate commuter, described as wearing a gray American flag T-shirt, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, decided to take matters into his own hands.

He confronted his 27-year-old victim, at times switching between Spanish and English, berating him for using his shoulder as a makeshift pillow. The altercation escalated quickly, with verbal exchanges escalating to physical violence.

Eyewitnesses on the train managed to capture the intense altercation on video, revealing the attacker using his elbows to strike his victim's face with brutal force, causing him to lose consciousness momentarily. The victim's friend intervened, leaping across the train car to defend his friend and engage in a fistfight with the assailant.



Just another day on NYC subway. pic.twitter.com/X7hdxi0eWM — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 25, 2023

Commuters scrambled to distance themselves from the unfolding chaos. The disoriented victim attempted to regain his bearings after being struck, adding a further layer of tension to the already volatile situation.

However, the brawl was short-lived, with the victim and his friend deciding to disembark at the next subway station, leaving their attacker to continue his journey towards an unknown destination.

Following the incident, the assaulted duo made their way to a nearby precinct to report the attack to the authorities. The victim declined medical attention, and his companion reported no injuries. The attacker, however, remains at large, prompting an open complaint for assault to be lodged against him.