Man in Iran pours yogurt on 2 women for not wearing headscarves. Police arrests women

AFP
Apr 02, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Arrest warrants were for the women for 'committing a forbidden act' by removing their headscarves, and against the shopkeeper for defending them.

Screengrabs of the viral video shared by @BabakTaghvaee1 on Twitter.

Iranian authorities ordered the arrest of two women, the judiciary said Saturday, after a viral video appeared to show them being attacked by a man for not wearing the hijab.

Video footage widely shared on social media in Iran appeared to show the two female customers, who were not wearing the mandatory hijab or headscarf, in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation.

The footage shows the man pouring a bucket of what appears to be yogurt on the two women's heads before he is confronted by the shopkeeper.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against the man "on charges of committing an insulting act and disturbance of order", the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.