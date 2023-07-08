Man hits passengers on moving train with belt, Railways responds to viral video

Screengrabs from a video tweeted by @I_DEV_1993

A shocking video, reportedly filmed in Bihar, shows a man travelling on one train using a belt to hit passengers on another train. Standing at the doorway of his train, the man uses a belt to strike passengers on a train that is moving on parallel tracks.

The unidentified man was seen striking unsuspecting passengers several times with what appeared to be a leather belt. Each time his train passed the doorway of the other train, he would lean out to hit the passengers near the door.

Indian Railways took note of the incident after a Twitter user shared footage of the assault online. “This man is hitting people sitting near the door in another train with his belt,” the Twitter user wrote in Hindi. “His actions can cause someone to fall off the train and lead to serious accident. Please take action against such antisocial terrorists,” the user added.



अवगत कराने के लिए धन्यवाद, कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा रही है।

— East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) July 7, 2023

The video has been viewed nearly 5 lakh times on the microblogging platform since being shared yesterday. An overwhelming majority of the comments criticised the man’s actions as needlessly cruel and unreasonable.

The official account of East Central Railway of the Indian Railways responded to the clip saying action will be taken against the offender. “Thanks for letting us know, action is being taken,” the account tweeted in response to the video.

It is not clear when and exactly where the video was recorded.