Another pee-gate: Drunk man aboard New York-Delhi flight urinates on co-passenger, held

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292. (File photo)

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they told news agency PTI.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 pm on Sunday.

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI.

The incident is the latest in a string of similar instances of flyers urinating on co-passengers after getting drunk. The first such incident was reported in November last year when a drunk man urinated on his female elderly co-passenger in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight.

Read more: Air India 'urinating' incident accused apologised to victim, urged her to not lodge complaint: FIR

The matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later. Air India later imposed a 30-day travel ban on him.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6 last year when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the toilet.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read more: ‘Pee-gate’ in Karnataka bus: Drunk man urinates on woman’s seat