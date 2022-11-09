Man hands out resumes at Dubai traffic signal - with a Twix chocolate attached

Taking a unique way to find a job, a man in Dubai started handing out his resume with a chocolate bar to people at traffic signals.

“I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness,” a note stapled to the resume says with the man’s name and contact number and a Twix bar attached to it.

Nawar Moukhalati lists his past job experiences as a salesman and sales officer in various offices. He also writes he studied business at Al Zarqa University and knows Arabic and English.

This is not the first unique resume to be delivered to people to catch people’s attention.

Few years ago, a man disguised himself as delivery executive and delivered his resume hidden inside a box of donuts. “Most resumes end up in trash. Mine – in your belly”, the note inside the box read.

Many such other interesting and unique resumes have caught the internet as well as the employer’s attention and have been shared on social media where they have gone viral.

Many have ended up with jobs too.

Hopefully, the man handing out his resume with Twix at Dubai Marina’s traffic signals will also land up one soon.