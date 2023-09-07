Man gives tour of Mumbai 1 BHK house worth Rs 2.5 crore. Watch

Sumit Palve could be heard saying at different points in the video how a compromise had to be made to live even in a property in South Mumbai. (Representational Image).

Among all Indian metro cities, the real estate prices in Mumbai have often been found to be the costliest. A greater frustration for the people living in the city is how, most of the time, the rent or the cost of their house and the size of the residence seem poles apart.

In an Instagram video, a man named Sumit Palve could be seen moving around in a house located in south Mumbai, which he says is worth Rs 2.5 crore.

In the video, the man could be seen opening the door of the house and then show the different parts to the residence such as the bedroom, the kitchen and the terrace.

Palve could be heard saying at different points in the video how a compromise had to be made to live even in a property in south Mumbai-considered one of the poshest parts of the city.

The video saw many comments from users. A few of them were left in splits over what they had seen in the video while others said they realised how privileged they were to be living more comfortably.

"I was suffocating till he reached the terrace," one user wrote.

"My home is at least 10x of this space, and we all siblings grew up thinking we have a small house," another user wrote.

A report published in June revealed how Bollywood stars, despite earning hefty amounts for doing movies throughout the year, preferred to live in rented flats in Mumbai rather than purchase their own residence.

