Man gets salary hikes, promotions for 'doing nothing' for 5 years. Here's how

A Reddit user has just shared his "darkest work secret". He spent five years in a company doing almost nothing after he figured out that a code could do all the work that he was hired to do.

The user, who prefers to stay anonymous, had taken up a data entry job in 2015. It was a work-from-home role and he had the graveyard shift.

"It was a data entry position, meaning I get an email containing the details of an order and proceeding to input the information into our system. Since day 1 I was working from home because the company did not want to pay for transport or cleaning during the graveyard shift," the user said on Reddit.

After training, he knew that the work he was hired to do could easily be one by a code, but since he didn't know how to write one, he approached a freelancer to develop it for him. The payment was equivalent to two months' of the user's salary.

"For the first two years, I would check if there was something the code cannot do (usually took me less than 5 minutes) and then I would let the computer running and watch movies, go to bed, sometimes I'd even go out. Then, I added those functions to the code as well," the Reddit user explained.

He added that he was offered promotions a few times for his "remarkable job". He got better offers but he rejected them as "there was no reason for me to quit where I was working." He also got received salary raises twice for not taking leaves.

There was even an opportunity where the man tried to schedule a demonstration to show what he'd been doing back in 2017 but he says the regional manager told him they were 'busy' and 'to keep doing the good work'.

It was only recently that the employers developed a programme that would replace his position. "A few weeks ago I got my severance check, I was told I could keep the laptop and office equipment and that I'm welcome to apply for any position I want. I never talked about that with anybody IRL, not even my family, even my wife wasn't sure what my job was about with that other company. Now that it is over. There you go, my darkest work secret," the man wrote on Reddit.