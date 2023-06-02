'I still remember when we both cried...': Man fulfilling his mother's dream is winning the internet

The man added that he cried with his mother in the washroom since they did not have funds for him to go to college. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@heyAyuush).

A man took to Twitter recently to share that he had fulfilled his mother's dream of becoming a mother and a wife after she quit her job. The man, identified as Ayush Goyal from Ludhiana in Punjab, said that her mother was working in a 9-5 job and was earning $70 (Rs 5760) per month and left the role.

He further added that he cried with his mother in the washroom since they did not have funds for him to go to college.

"My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife. This was her dream.

I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college. Twitter not only changed my life but my mother's as well. Grateful to my 764 friends," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The tweet generated numerous responses, many of whom praised the man, calling the story "inspirational".

"Inspirational. This is only the beginning for you," one user wrote.

"Ayush, this brought tears to my eyes. That's incredible. More power to you! Following your journey, now," another user wrote.

"You've no idea how much I love this. Keep on making yourself and your parents proud, Ayush," a third user wrote.

