Man frequently criticised for 'doing nothing' now earns Rs 5,769 per hour doing just that

Shoji Morimoto said that about a quarter of them are repeat customers, including one who has hired him 270 times. (Image credit: @nirvvanaj/Twitter)

When Shoji Morimoto worked at a publishing company, he was frequently criticised for "doing nothing". He then started wondering what would happen if he provided his ability as a service to clients and as a result, the 38-year-old Tokyo resident now earns 10,000 yen (Rs 5,769 per hour) by "doing nothing".

"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he had handled some 4,000 sessions in the past four years.

With a lanky build and average looks, the Tokyo resident has nearly a quarter of a million followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his clients. Morimoto said that about a quarter of them are repeat customers, including one who has hired him 270 times.

So far, his job has taken him to a park with a person who wanted to play on a see-saw, to a train station where he beamed and waved at a complete stranger through a train window who wanted a send-off.

But, doing nothing doesn't mean Morimoto will do anything for money. He has turned down offers to move a fridge and go to Cambodia, and requests of sexual nature.

Read more: No! Employees aren't giving up on their jobs: Busting myths around Quiet Quitting

Last week, he sat opposite a 27-year-old data analyst clad in a sari, having a sparse conversation over tea.

Aruna Chida wanted to wear the Indian garment out in public but was worried about her friends' reaction, so she turned to Morimoto for companionship.

"With my friends, I feel I have to entertain them, but with the rental guy (Morimoto) I don't feel the need to be chatty," she said.

The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child. Although he declined to disclose how much he makes, he told Reuters he sees about one or two clients a day. Before the Covid pandemic, it was three or four a day.

"People tend to think that my 'doing nothing' is valuable because it is useful (for others)... But it's fine to really not do anything. People do not have to be useful in any specific way," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)