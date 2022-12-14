 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man finds Rs 4.6 crore mistakenly deposited in his account. Spends it on gold, clothes

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Later, the aspriring rapper referred to the incident in a post written in rap rhyme: "Detectives making offers asking where'd the MONEY GO. They tapping all my phonecalls but I speak a different LINGO!!"

Abdel Ghadia aka 'Slimmy' (Image credit: Instagram)

An aspiring rapper in Australia was arrested after he spent 420,000 pound sterling (equivalent to Rs 4.6 crore), which was accidentally deposited in his bank account, on gold bars, make-up products and designer clothes. He has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

According to reports, the money that landed in the 24-year-old Abdel Ghadia's account was accidentally transferred by a couple looking to buy a house.

Instagram nutritionist Tara Thorne and her husband Corey wanted to buy a house on Sydney's Northern Beaches but sent the money to the wrong account, Daily Mail reported.

The couple thought they were dealing with the broker Adam Magro over email, but his email ID was hacked.

Tara and Corey were told to transfer the money into Ghadia's account, who then splurged it. The incident took place in 2021.

Ghadia, who goes by the rapper name Slimmy, has pleaded guilty to two counts of handling the proceeds of the crime, but denied any involvement in the money transfer.