Man falls into 720°C tub of molten aluminium and lives to tell the tale

A Swiss worker has miraculously survived after falling into a 720°C tub of molten aluminium. According to Ladbible, the 25-year-old electrician fell through a trapdoor into a vat of burning hot metal.

He was working at a factory in St Gallen, Switzerland last Wednesday when the mishap occurred. The unnamed electrician was carrying out work on a furnace holding the aluminium along with a colleague when he fell through the trapdoor and was immersed in the liquid metal up till his knees.

He displayed immense bravery when he managed to pull himself out of the furnace.

The man was examined by paramedics and two emergency Swiss air rescue doctors until an air ambulance arrived. He was airlifted to the hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Despite receiving serious burns, he is expected to make a full recovery.

St Gallen City Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

According to a 2015 study, molten aluminium is one of the most common causative agents of burns. About 60% of burn injuries caused by metal can be attributed to aluminium. Another accident involving the metal occurred in 2014, when a worker at Mitsubishi Electric in Mason, USA, was burned in a liquid aluminium spill. In 2007, at least 14 people died in China in a liquid aluminium spill at a factory.

READ MORE