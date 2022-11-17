 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man falls into 720°C tub of molten aluminium and lives to tell the tale

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

A Swiss worker has miraculously survived after falling into a 720°C tub of molten aluminium.

A factory worker fell into a furnace of molten aluminium (Representative Image)

A Swiss worker has miraculously survived after falling into a 720°C tub of molten aluminium. According to Ladbible, the 25-year-old electrician fell through a trapdoor into a vat of burning hot metal.

He was working at a factory in St Gallen, Switzerland last Wednesday when the mishap occurred. The unnamed electrician was carrying out work on a furnace holding the aluminium along with a colleague when he fell through the trapdoor and was immersed in the liquid metal up till his knees.

He displayed immense bravery when he managed to pull himself out of the furnace.

The man was examined by paramedics and two emergency Swiss air rescue doctors until an air ambulance arrived. He was airlifted to the hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Despite receiving serious burns, he is expected to make a full recovery.

St Gallen City Police have launched an investigation into the accident.