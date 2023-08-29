English
    Man escapes Karnataka jail by jumping off 40-foot wall. Watch

    Closed circuit cameras around the prison caught man- identified as Vasanth Kumar- jumping from the top of the wall and saw him fall on the ground before he ran away outside.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Prison wall

    In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the man could be seen going inside an autorickshaw after escaping by jumping from the prison wall.

    A 23-year-old man, who was jailed for sexual assault, in a prison in the Davanagere district of Karnataka escaped from jail after jumping from a 40 feet high wall, a Free Press Journal report said.


    Closed circuit cameras around the prison caught the man- identified as Vasanth Kumar- jumping from the top of the wall and fall on the ground before running away outside. In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the man could be seen going inside an autorickshaw after escaping from the prison.


    While the user mentioned in the caption of his tweet that the man had jumped from a 40 feet high wall and escaped from jail, users on the platform felt it was far from the truth.

    "Doesn’t look like he’s jumping from 40 feet wall.. looks like he jumped from a window," one user wrote.

    "this jump is 40 feet? Looks more like 10-12 feet," another user wrote.

    One user criticised the local police for letting a prisoner escape from the jail.

    "It is totally irresponsible on Jail authorities part, knowing he is danger to community. He should have been locked," the user said.

    A manhunt was launched by local police officials to find the man, against whose name a sexual assault case was filed in August at the women's police station in the district.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Davanagere #Karnataka
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 11:36 am

