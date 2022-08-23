English
    Man enters ICU at AIIMS to take selfies with Raju Srivastava: Report

    Raju Srivastava, 58, suffered a heart attack on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty on the same day. He has been on the ventilator since.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
    Comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

    In a shocking breach of privacy, a man entered the Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS where Raju Srivastava is admitted to take selfies with the comedian. According to a DNA report, the unidentified man entered the ICU at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital and started taking selfies with Srivastava, who is on ventilator.

    Raju Srivastava, 58, suffered a heart attack on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty on the same day. He has been on the ventilator since.

    The DNA report suggested that hospital staff detained and questioned the person who entered Srivastava’s room to click selfies. The comedian’s family has expressed concerns about safety, and guards have now been posted outside the ICU where the comedian is hospitalised.

    On Sunday, Srivastava’s friend and colleague Shekhar Suman provided an update on his health. “Today's update on Raju according to his family members… his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily,” Shekhar Suman tweeted.

    Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while exercising on August 10. "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down,” his cousin Ashok Srivastava had informed at the time, adding that the actor was rushed to AIIMS.

    Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 03:39 pm
