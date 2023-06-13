Man earns Rs 1.5 lakh per month, opts to pay family bills over buying Apple products

Instead of spending the money to buy different products, 23-year-old Sushrut Mishra has opted to take care of retired parents and also pay all the bills with his salary. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@SushrutKM).

When anyone gets paid a high salary, the general tendency is to splurge the money in buying expensive gadgets. However, in some cases, those earning a high salary choose to think differently and opt to behave more responsibly.

One such case is that of a 23-year-old man, identified as Sushrut Mishra who is a co-founder and content specialist at VC Media in Lucknow and whose monthly salary is Rs 1.5 lakh.

Instead of spending the money to buy different products, he has opted to take care of his retired parents and pay all the bills. Additionally, Mishra said that he wanted to glamourise this type of behaviour.

"I'm a 23yo with ₹1.5 lakh+ monthly income. Yet: - I don't own any 'Apple'

- I don't live on my own- I don't have a bike/car. Why? Responsibilities of an Indian son who: - Retired his parents- Pays all the bills- Plans for his family's future. I want to glamourize this," he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet generated mixed responses, some of whom praised the man for his choice while others asked him what was stopping him from spending more freely.

"Congratulations man! You've done a lot of hard work over last year or so. Proud of the way you're handling yourself," one user wrote.

"Setting the correct foundation is necessary first. Appreciative of you!

A strong foundation is a priority. You can have all the other fun too, hope it happens soon for you," another user wrote.

"Even I have all the above responsibilities but not sure why it’s stopping you to own bike and apple products," a third user wrote.

"Buy a bike/ scooter, great for mobility. There are literally options available on all price points. Rest may be choices but no points for trying to glamorize it," a fourth user wrote.

Also read: Techies earn more 'writing inconsequential code', complains Bengaluru doctor as 'salary after MBBS is...'