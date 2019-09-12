Man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying power bill via Google Pay

A resident of Mumbai’s suburbs, who works for a private firm, was duped of Rs 96,000 while paying his electricity bill via popular online transaction application Google Pay. Andheri police are on now looking for the online scamster who duped the 31-year-old of the huge sum of money.

According to an Indian Express report, the accused conman had updated his coordinates as the Google Pay customer care number to dupe unsuspecting users of the mobile phone application.

Police said the plaintiff was trying to pay his electricity bill using Google Pay on August 21 when some error occurred during the transaction. To get this resolved, he had looked up Google Pay’s customer care number on the internet and called it up. However, the number he tumbled upon was, in reality, the coordinates of the fraudster who had updated his number as the digital wallet’s customer care number.

A police officer said: “The cyber fraudster, who had updated his own number as the customer care of the digital wallet platform, posed as an official from Google Pay and told the victim that it was a common issue being faced by many users and would be resolved in minutes. The accused then sent a collect request to the victim and asked him to click on it. But the moment he did so, Rs 96,000 got siphoned off his account.”

The Mumbai resident then lodged a complaint with Andheri Police, who lodged a case of cheating against an unidentified person after conducting a preliminary investigation. “We registered the case in the last week of August. The number used to commit the crime was registered in Rajasthan, but it is not clear yet if the accused is operating from that state or not. Our investigation is on,” another cop said.