Man driving a stolen car in the US crashes into woman driving another stolen car

The incident took place in Oregon’s Newberg, after the police received a call reporting a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser being spotted in downtown Newberg, The New York Post reported.
According to the Newberg-Dundee police, the pursuit of the stolen car lasted for several blocks until the driver rammed into another stolen vehicle near a crossroads.