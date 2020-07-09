App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man driving a stolen car in the US crashes into woman driving another stolen car

Oregon police said the pursuit of the stolen Toyota Cruiser lasted for several blocks until the driver rammed into another stolen vehicle at an intersection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A hot pursuit in the United States ended in a car crash on July 6, after the driver of the car being chased by police rammed into another car. The surprising bit is both cars were stolen.

The incident took place in Oregon’s Newberg, after the police received a call reporting a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser being spotted in downtown Newberg, The New York Post reported.

According to the Newberg-Dundee police, the pursuit of the stolen car lasted for several blocks until the driver rammed into another stolen vehicle near a crossroads.

The police identified the driver of the Toyota Cruiser as Randy Lee Cooper, a native of Portland, while the other stolen car he crashed into – a Buick Regal – was being driven by Newberg resident Kristin Nicole Begue. The latter was reportedly stolen three weeks ago and was being driven by 25-year-old Begue under the influence of intoxicants. Both of them have been taken into police custody.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Oregon

