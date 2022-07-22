Man disguises himself as grandma in floral dress to rob bank

The hunt is on for a man who disguised himself as a grandmother to rob a bank in Georgia, USA.

The McDonough Police Department said the suspect targeted a Chase Bank on Monday. Wearing a floral dress and white wig, he entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, demanding money while claiming he had a gun.

“The suspect entered into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The suspect told the teller he had a gun,” the police department revealed in a Facebook post.

After receiving the cash, he fled in a white SUV.

“The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall and slender. The suspect was wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex style gloves, and a white wig.



The police also shared surveillance camera images of the suspect, appealing for any information that could help identify him.

The case, meanwhile, has amused many on social media. McDonough Police Department’s Facebook post has been shared almost 2,000 times, garnering hundreds of comments.

“World’s smartest criminal. He’s not getting caught,” one Facebook user declared.

“So you mean to tell me, when he hit the door not one person noticed nothing strange?” another asked.