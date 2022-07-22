English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man disguises himself as grandma in floral dress to rob bank

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    A man disguised himself as an elderly grandma to rob a bank in Georgia (Image credit: McDonough Police Department/Facebook)

    A man disguised himself as an elderly grandma to rob a bank in Georgia (Image credit: McDonough Police Department/Facebook)


    The hunt is on for a man who disguised himself as a grandmother to rob a bank in Georgia, USA.

    The McDonough Police Department said the suspect targeted a Chase Bank on Monday. Wearing a floral dress and white wig, he entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, demanding money while claiming he had a gun.

    “The suspect entered into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The suspect told the teller he had a gun,” the police department revealed in a Facebook post.

    After receiving the cash, he fled in a white SUV.

    “The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall and slender. The suspect was wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex style gloves, and a white wig.

    Close

    Related stories

    The police also shared surveillance camera images of the suspect, appealing for any information that could help identify him.

    The case, meanwhile, has amused many on social media. McDonough Police Department’s Facebook post has been shared almost 2,000 times, garnering hundreds of comments.

    “World’s smartest criminal. He’s not getting caught,” one Facebook user declared.

    “So you mean to tell me, when he hit the door not one person noticed nothing strange?” another asked.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bank robber #bank robbery #Georgia #USA
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 06:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.