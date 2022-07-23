Man dies after getting sucked into sinkhole that opened under pool

A man in Israel was found dead after getting sucked into a sinkhole that opened underneath a swimming pool, pulling everything and everyone inside.

The horrifying incident occurred during a company party in the town of Karmi Yosef, Israel, reports the Independent. The swimming pool was located inside a private villa that was chosen as the venue for the party.

Horrifying footage shows how the sinkhole opened up in the inground pool, dragging inflatables inside. People sitting around the pool were heard yelling and trying to clamber out.

The victim of the tragedy was later identified as Klil Kimhi, a company employee in his early 30s. He was found dead by the police after a search and rescue mission. Local reports indicate that Kimhi fell into the 13-foot sinkhole, and it took the rescuers four hours to reach him.

Around 50 people attended the party, of which six were inside the pool when the sinkhole opened up. One man managed to climb out and needed medical attention, while the others were unharmed, except Kimhi.

The couple who owned the villa were arrested by police, reports The Guardian. They were arrested Thursday night and released on Friday to be placed under house arrest for five days.

The man and woman, both in their sixties, have been accused of causing death by negligence. Police have opened an investigation into the case, and will look into allegations that the homeowners built a swimming pool on their property without proper licensing and permits.