English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man dies after getting sucked into sinkhole that opened under pool

    A man in Israel was found dead after getting sucked into a sinkhole that opened underneath a swimming pool

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
    A man was found dead after getting pulled into a swimming pool sinkhole (Image credit: kann_news/Twitter)

    A man was found dead after getting pulled into a swimming pool sinkhole (Image credit: kann_news/Twitter)


    A man in Israel was found dead after getting sucked into a sinkhole that opened underneath a swimming pool, pulling everything and everyone inside.

    The horrifying incident occurred during a company party in the town of Karmi Yosef, Israel, reports the Independent. The swimming pool was located inside a private villa that was chosen as the venue for the party.

    Horrifying footage shows how the sinkhole opened up in the inground pool, dragging inflatables inside. People sitting around the pool were heard yelling and trying to clamber out.

    The victim of the tragedy was later identified as Klil Kimhi, a company employee in his early 30s. He was found dead by the police after a search and rescue mission. Local reports indicate that Kimhi fell into the 13-foot sinkhole, and it took the rescuers four hours to reach him.

    Around 50 people attended the party, of which six were inside the pool when the sinkhole opened up. One man managed to climb out and needed medical attention, while the others were unharmed, except Kimhi.

    Close

    Related stories

    The couple who owned the villa were arrested by police, reports The Guardian. They were arrested Thursday night and released on Friday to be placed under house arrest for five days.

    The man and woman, both in their sixties, have been accused of causing death by negligence. Police have opened an investigation into the case, and will look into allegations that the homeowners built a swimming pool on their property without proper licensing and permits.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Israel #sinkhole
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 01:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.