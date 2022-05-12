Man dials 100 at 2.30 am to ask police for two bottles of beer, booked

A man in Telangana’s Doulatabad allegedly dialed the 100 emergency service faking a threat to his life and then requested the police officers, who rushed to his rescue, to arrange two bottles of beer for him. The 22-year-old has been booked, a report in The Indian Express stated.

The incident took place early on Friday when J Madhu, a resident of Narsapur village in Doulatabad, was at a wedding in the neighbouring village, the report stated. Around 2.30 am, the police received an emergency call from Madhu who claimed that his life was in danger. He added that a group of people were were about to assault him, the police said.

But, when the night patrol team reached the spot, they did not find any threat to Madhu's life. Instead, according to the report, Madhu allegedly told them that his emergency was getting ahold of two bottles of beer and that the police should help him get it.

The police then collected Madhu's details and he was booked. The man and his father were also summoned to the police station for a counselling session.

In a related incident, a man from Ujjain wrote to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the excise department complaining that he failed to get drunk after drinking two bottles of liquor.

The man had bought four quarters of illicit liquor and suspected that they were fake or adulterated. He also submitted the remaining bottles as evidence with his complaint.

According to a report in Times Now , when no investigation was carried out on his complaint, he said that he would move the consumer forum.