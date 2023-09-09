Man dances for girlfriend during 'Jawan' screening. Watch

"Jawan" broke the all-time record for the highest collections for a movie on the first day of its release.

The Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara starrer "Jawan" has set the box office on fire as movie goers from the across the country have rushed to theatres to watch the Bollywood superstar's second release of 2023.

Fans have also taken the opportunity to impress others during the screening of the movie as was evident from a video released on X (formerly Twitter) in which a man was seen dancing in front of his girlfriend when the song "Chaleya" was played in the movie.

The video saw many comments, several of whom were amazed by the man's performance in front of several others in the theatre.

"Wow," one user wrote.

"He is an amazing guy," another user wrote.

"Moment hai bhai moment," a third user wrote.

Rs 65 crore net was collected for the Hindi version while Rs 5 crore each was collected for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie.

The highest percentage of occupancy, among major cities, came from Chennai (81 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (75.25 per cent) and Kolkata (73 per cent). The lowest occupancy was found in Pune (42 per cent).

