Man dances for girlfriend during 'Jawan' screening. Watch

The Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara starrer "Jawan" has set the box office on fire as movie goers from the across the country have rushed to theatres to watch the Bollywood superstar's second release of 2023.
Fans have also taken the opportunity to impress others during the screening of the movie as was evident from a video released on X (formerly Twitter) in which a man was seen dancing in front of his girlfriend when the song "Chaleya" was played in the movie.
LIVE proposing while dancing to Chaleya at our Jawan FDFS in #Mumbai@iamsrk@Atlee_dir@RedChilliesEnt#Jawan#JawanFDFS#JawanDaypic.twitter.com/kshbB5m6Gc
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 7, 2023
"Wow," one user wrote.
"He is an amazing guy," another user wrote.
"Moment hai bhai moment," a third user wrote.
"Jawan" broke the all-time record for a movie with the highest collections on the opening day of its release, on Thursday by collecting a net total of Rs 75 crore on the first day of its release in India.
Rs 65 crore net was collected for the Hindi version while Rs 5 crore each was collected for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie.
The highest percentage of occupancy, among major cities, came from Chennai (81 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (75.25 per cent) and Kolkata (73 per cent). The lowest occupancy was found in Pune (42 per cent).
