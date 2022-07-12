Man claims he accidentally received unreleased Pixel 7 Pro. Here’s the truth

A man claims he received an unreleased smartphone through Facebook Marketplace (Image credit: @soulpee/Twitter)

Google has confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 7 series this fall, but one Twitter user claims to have received an unreleased prototype of the smartphone entirely by accident.

The user, who goes by ‘@soulpee’ on Twitter, shared photos of what he claims is the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone from Google. The phone features the Google prototype logo at the back where usually the “G” logo would usually be, reports Android Authority.



My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/gFkhpwWBwn

According to the Twitter user who shared photos of the unreleased phone online, his friend received the device through Facebook Marketplace. The friend had placed an order for a slightly used Pixel 6 Pro but the shipper made a mistake and sent him a prototype of the unreleased Pixel 7 Pro, the Twitter user, who is from Ghana, claimed in his viral tweet yesterday.

“We couldn't believe our eyes. A phone yet to be released, in our hands right here in Accra,” the man wrote.

But he also claimed that his fun with the smartphone was short-lived, as Google wiped the phone clean and removed Android 13 from the device through a command sent remotely.



We posted on XDA developers looking for solutions to revive it and they even couldn't believe that we had the phone . Told us to take pictures of it with a date and "not fake " written on a piece of paper as proof pic.twitter.com/D2L4bDdOpS — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022



His photos show the device name being listed as Cubot Cheetah 2 and the manufacturer as Google. However, many in the comments section pointed out that many companies use code names for their prototypes.

Is there any truth to his claims?

Prima facie evidence suggests there is little truth to the man’s claims that Google somehow shipped an unreleased prototype, especially given that Cubot is a Chinese phone manufacturer in its own right.

Digging a little deeper also reveals that the photos shared by soulpee did the rounds of the internet earlier as well.