    Man claims he accidentally received unreleased Pixel 7 Pro. Here’s the truth

    Google has confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 7 series this fall, but one Twitter user claims to have received an unreleased prototype of the smartphone entirely by accident.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
    A man claims he received an unreleased smartphone through Facebook Marketplace (Image credit: @soulpee/Twitter)

    A man claims he received an unreleased smartphone through Facebook Marketplace (Image credit: @soulpee/Twitter)


    The user, who goes by ‘@soulpee’ on Twitter, shared photos of what he claims is the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone from Google. The phone features the Google prototype logo at the back where usually the “G” logo would usually be, reports Android Authority.

    According to the Twitter user who shared photos of the unreleased phone online, his friend received the device through Facebook Marketplace. The friend had placed an order for a slightly used Pixel 6 Pro but the shipper made a mistake and sent him a prototype of the unreleased Pixel 7 Pro, the Twitter user, who is from Ghana, claimed in his viral tweet yesterday.


    “We couldn't believe our eyes. A phone yet to be released, in our hands right here in Accra,” the man wrote.

    But he also claimed that his fun with the smartphone was short-lived, as Google wiped the phone clean and removed Android 13 from the device through a command sent remotely.

    His photos show the device name being listed as Cubot Cheetah 2 and the manufacturer as Google. However, many in the comments section pointed out that many companies use code names for their prototypes.

    Is there any truth to his claims?

    Prima facie evidence suggests there is little truth to the man’s claims that Google somehow shipped an unreleased prototype, especially given that Cubot is a Chinese phone manufacturer in its own right.

    Digging a little deeper also reveals that the photos shared by soulpee did the rounds of the internet earlier as well.

    The pictures were shared on SlashLeaks by Piyush Bhasarkar on June 2. It appears as if our Twitter user from Ghana simply used the same photos with a new story.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google #Pixel 7 Pro #Pixel smartphone
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 08:59 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.