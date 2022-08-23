Man chops off his own penis while dreaming of slaughtering goat

A Ghana man landed in hospital after chopping off his own penis (Representative image)

A man in Ghana cut off his own penis while dreaming about slaughtering a goat. Kofi Atta realised what he had done when he woke up in excruciating pain on August 12. He claims he saw that his penis had been “chopped off” while he was dreaming of cutting meat, reports the Independent.

The 42-year-old from the town of Assin Fosum in southern Ghana was alone at home at the time of the incident. His wife, Adwoa Konadu, was alerted by neighbours and came home some time later to find her husband bleeding and holding his penis. She tried to stem the flow of blood with a diaper and Atta was then rushed to a hospital where he is now being treated.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, Atta said he was administered fluid and injections at the hospital. He now requires a surgery – but will have to raise funds before the procedure can be performed at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Atta said he was dreaming of slaughtering a goat to help his wife prepare an evening meal when he somehow managed to chop off his own genitals. How he came to have a knife in his hand remains a mystery, especially as he had dozed off in a chair.

“I sat on the chair and dozed off,” he told the BBC. “I don’t remember how I came to carry the knife. Even I’m confused.”

Atta’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.