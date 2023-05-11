English
    Man charged with abetting suicide of young girl ends life

    The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Yathiraj Gatti, a resident of Kuttar Mundoli, in the city.

    PTI
    May 11, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
    Suicide

    The man was found hanging by his uncle who searched for him on Thursday morning. (Representational Photo).

    A man who was facing charges of abetting the alleged suicide of a young model named Preksha at Ashraya colony at Kumpala in Mangaluru two years ago, has allegedly ended his life by hanging himself on Wednesday night, police sources said.

    The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Yathiraj Gatti, a resident of Kuttar Mundoli, in the city. He allegedly hanged himself from an iron hook in the sit-out of his aunt's house.

    Sources said he went to his aunt's house at around 11 pm on Wednesday when she was away. The man was found hanging by his uncle who searched for him on Thursday morning. Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating.

    The young model Preksha, 17, was found hanging at her residence in Ashraya colony on March 10, 2021.

