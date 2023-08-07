Man caught smoking inside Dubai-Mumbai Indigo flight

After investigation, a burnt cigarette piece was found inside the toilet and the passenger was asked by the Indigo flight crew about why he had smoked after he gave them a lighter a cigarette pack. (Representational Photo).

A male passenger was caught smoking inside a Mumbai-bound Indigo flight that was flying from Dubai. The incident took place on August 3, a News18 report said.

The passenger- a Rajasthan resident named Kawraj Tagat Singh- was on the flight and was caught smoking inside the toilet after the aircraft crew got cigarette smell coming from the lavatory.

After investigation, a burnt cigarette piece was found inside the toilet and the passenger was asked by the crew as to why he had smoked after he gave them a lighter and a cigarette pack. Upon arrival in Mumbai, a case was filed against the passenger.

This is not the first instance in which a passenger has been caught smoking cigarettes inside a flight.

In March, a passenger was arrested at the Bengaluru airport after she was caught smoking inside a Indigo flight that was flying from Kolkata. The cabin crew inside the flight found a cigarette in the dustbin and put it out with water. A case was registered against her after she was handed over to the police for endangering human life or the personal safety of other passengers.

Smoking on flights is strictly prohibited since it can prove to be a cause for fires and lead to inconvenience for other passengers. While flyers can carry cigarettes on board, matchsticks and lighters are disallowed on flights. Vaping devices and electronic cigarettes are also banned across flights and airports in India.

