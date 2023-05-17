Man caught smoking beedi inside Akasa Air flight, arrested

This is the first instance at the Bengaluru airport where a person has been arrested for smoking beedi. (Representational Photo).

A man was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon after he was caught smoking beedi inside the aircraft.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the man, identified as 56-year-old M Praveen Kumar, was traveling to the city from Ahmedabad in an Akasa Air flight. He informed the police that this was the first time he had taken a flight and was later taken to Bengaluru Central Jail.

"I regularly travel by train and smoke inside the toilet. Thinking I could do the same here, I decided to smoke a beedi," he told police officials.

The man was flying to Bengaluru when crew members caught him smoking inside the washroom. On landing in the city at around 1:10 pm, the duty manager of the aircraft Vijay Thulluru lodged a complaint against Kumar with the airport police.

Police officials said that the man was accompanied by another person and had come to Bengaluru to attend a post-death ceremony of a relative.

"Kumar is a labourer in Marwar. He was accompanying an aged person, who was flying down to the city to participate in the post-death ceremony of a relative," the officer said.

This is the first instance at the Bengaluru airport where a person has been arrested for smoking beedi. In 2023, two more passengers were booked by the airport police for smoking cigarettes inside the flight.

"In the first two cases, the accused were aware of the fact that smoking is strictly prohibited in flights. Still, they were caught smoking. In Tuesday's case, Kumar, who was flying for the first time, claimed he was not aware of the no-smoking rule," an officer said.

